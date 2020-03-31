Secunderabad Cantonment Board members swing into action to feed the poor, needy

Hyderabad: Following clampdown of an unprecedented lockdown to curb the spread of the dreaded Covid-19 virus, the poor, especially homeless, people are hit hard and have lost both wages and shelter and staring at starvation these days.

To provide some solace to these people, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) members, along with local Good Samaritans, are reaching out to the poor and marginalised communities and distributing food packets during the lockdown period. SCB members are distributing meals thrice a day to the needy at Bowenpally, Lal Bazar, Rasoolpura and Ramannakunta.

Speaking to THI , Maheshwar Reddy, the SCB ward member-1, said, "With the help of as many as 35 residents of Sai Dharshini apartment we are distributing meals to the needy daily. Apart from that, the entire ward 1 areas are being sanitised.

On every alternate day, anti-larval spraying is being conducted. For police staff and SCB sanitation workers, daily meal has been arranged at Bowenpally police station grounds and around 100 people are being served daily.

We are also planning to distribute 500 boxes that would contain 5 kg of rice, sugar, dal and oil from next week onwards. Also provided cotton masks to vegetable vendors."

Keshav Reddy, the SCB ward member-2, said, "During this lockdown period, the poor people are facing immense hardships. The police are also taking pains to serve us round-the-clock.

Keeping their needs in view, the SCB has taken up the initiative to serve them food daily and around 100-120 people are being served in ward-2.

Not only this, we are also ensuring proper sanitisation in across the ward. Hand sanitiser, masks, gloves and other essential items are provided to slum-dwellers."