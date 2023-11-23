Live
- IndiGo flight lands in Karachi due to medical emergency; passenger declared dead on arrival
- Ceasefire to commence on Friday, Hamas to release 13 hostages in Qatar-brokered deal
- Mizoram polls: NGO delegation rushes to Delhi to urge ECI for rescheduling counting date
- The quadruple murder mystery It was an act of relationship gone sour
- Delhi horror: Mother of minor victim says body identified by 'meri jaan mom' tattoo
- Mayawati flays KCR govt for neglecting Dalits
- 25% students opting for gaming related courses: reveals College Vidya's report
- KL University hosts DIR-V VEGA Roadshow Hands-on Workshop
- Aim to attain the highest accolades
- Secunderabad Cantonment candidate Venela conducts roadshow in constituency
Secunderabad Cantonment constituency MLA candidate Venela conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Ambedkar society
Secunderabad Cantonment constituency MLA candidate Venela conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Ambedkar society, gouri shankar nagar, happy enclave, sunarbasthi, hanuman temple, avanthi nagar, paigah colony, sri sai grammar schools basthi, laxmi narsimha nagar and aryasamaj on Thursday.
