Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh attends Under 14-17 Koko Kabaddi Tournament

The Under 14-17 Koko Kabaddi Sports Tournament, organized by the School Games Federation, took place at the Secunderabad Gymkhana Ground recently. The event saw Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh as the chief guest, who emphasized the vital role of sports in the lives of students.

In his address, Shri Ganesh highlighted that sports competitions not only foster individual skills but also help to prepare students for future opportunities. "The Congress government in Telangana has made special provisions for sports, with an unprecedented allocation of 361 crore rupees in the budget," he remarked, underscoring the government's commitment to promoting athletic endeavors among the youth.

The MLA also expressed concern over the trend of parents focusing solely on academics, warning that neglecting sports could limit their children's future prospects. He noted that students excelling in sports have a pathway to employment and respect for their families. Citing examples of success, he mentioned Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and boxer Nikhat Zareen, who have both secured Group 1 jobs due to their achievements in sports.

Additionally, Shri Ganesh announced that the government is considering providing Group 1 jobs to Kabbadi players as well. He affirmed the government's plan to build a stadium in each parliamentary constituency, stating that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is particularly invested in advancing sports initiatives in the state.

The event was also attended by notable figures including Mushirabad DEO Chiranjeevi, Secunderabad DEO Sridhar, as well as teachers Ramesh Goud, Sridevi, and Chandrakant, who contributed to the successful organization of the tournament.

As the tournament continues, the message is clear: investing in sports can lead to significant benefits for students, both in and out of the classroom.