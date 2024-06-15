Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh Promises Permanent Housing Solution for Endowment Residents

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Ganesh recently participated in a pooja program at Sri Sudarshan Bhuvarahaswamy Temple and Sri Venkateswara Perumal Temple in Shivaji Nagar under 150 Division. During the event, he sought the blessings of Vedic scholars and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all the people in his constituency.





Following the pooja program, MLA Ganesh visited Sri Venkateswara Perumal Endowment Shivaji Nagar Basti to address the concerns of the residents living in endowment places. He promptly spoke to the endowment officer over the phone and urged for a resolution to the residents' plea for house ownership rights. He assured them that measures would be taken to prevent any further complications regarding rent issues, promising a permanent solution to the problem.



The program was attended by notable individuals such as Shekhar Mudiraj, Mallesh Yadav, Devender, Venkat Raj, Krishna Reddy, and others. The MLA's proactive approach towards addressing the housing issues faced by the residents of Shivaji Nagar Basti has been well received by the community.

