Live
- YS Jagan calls for Pujas in temples across the state amid Tirupati laddu row
- Heavy rainfall claims nine in Japan
- Rahul Gandhi likes Pakistan, does not think of J&K as India's part: BJP
- Took Kangana long to realise she is BJP MP, says AAP’s Kang amid row
- Hezbollah targets Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv suburbs
- TTD Complains of Adulteration in Laddu Prasadam Amid Ongoing Investigations
- KTR Urges Congress to Focus on Developing Hyderabad, Not Drama
- Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘KA’ completes filming, set for pan-Indian release
- Justice Rajiv Shakdher sworn in as Chief Justice of HP High Court
- ‘Devara’ distributor urges fans to end online fan wars ahead of film’s release
Just In
Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh Addresses Concerns in local bastis
Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh conducted an on-site visit to Erukala Basti and Lakshmaiya Dodi Basti in the Monda Division, accompanied by several officials. This engagement aimed to address the pressing issues faced by local residents, particularly concerning electricity supply, access to drinking water, and road conditions.
During the visit, residents, particularly women, expressed their frustrations, highlighting that although various leaders had visited these areas in the past, none had effectively resolved their ongoing problems. The concerns raised during the visit emphasized a strong community desire for immediate and practical solutions.
The program saw participation from key officials including DE Dharmarerdy, Anjaneyulu, DC Sammayya, Water Works DGM Sagar, and AE Hakkim, who are expected to collaborate on addressing the highlighted issues. The visit underscored the importance of government responsiveness to the needs of its constituents and the hope for improved infrastructure and services in the locality.