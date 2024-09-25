Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh Addresses Concerns in local bastis

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sriganesh conducted an on-site visit to Erukala Basti and Lakshmaiya Dodi Basti in the Monda Division, accompanied by several officials. This engagement aimed to address the pressing issues faced by local residents, particularly concerning electricity supply, access to drinking water, and road conditions.

During the visit, residents, particularly women, expressed their frustrations, highlighting that although various leaders had visited these areas in the past, none had effectively resolved their ongoing problems. The concerns raised during the visit emphasized a strong community desire for immediate and practical solutions.

The program saw participation from key officials including DE Dharmarerdy, Anjaneyulu, DC Sammayya, Water Works DGM Sagar, and AE Hakkim, who are expected to collaborate on addressing the highlighted issues. The visit underscored the importance of government responsiveness to the needs of its constituents and the hope for improved infrastructure and services in the locality.