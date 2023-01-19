Secunderabad fire accident: Talasani Srinivas inspects rescue operations, says no casualties

It is known that there was a fire accident in Deccan store in the city on Thursday morning where the whole building was engulfed in thick smoke due to the fire. According to sources, fire broke out on the sixth floor of the building and spread to the down floors. As soon as the information was received, the firemen rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control with six fire engines.

Meanwhile, relief efforts are being hampered due to thick smoke and three people are trapped on the first floor. However, rescue operations have been going on intensively for three hours at the scene.

On the other hand, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who reached the scene of the incident, inspected the relief measures. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said no one was injured in the accident. He said the the firemen rescued four people and two others seem to be inside. It is learned that the rescue operation is going on.