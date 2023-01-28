Secunderabad inferno: Deccan building demolition underway

Hyderabad: The multi-story building that was damaged in fire incident in Nallgutta, Secunderabad, is being demolished quickly. By Friday night, the long breaker hydraulic crane had brought down around 10 to 15 per cent of the building. The entire building is expected to be demolished and the area would be cleaned up in five to six days if the continuously work around the clock from Thursday night.



As the demolishing work is going on, the main road which leads to the complex was closed for traffic.

The demolition process of the commercial building at Minister's Road has continued to be taken-up at a brisk pace on Friday.

The demolition began with the corners and joints of the five-storied building, which was gutted completely in the fire accident dated January 19, were weakened and then the long breaker crane started pulling down columns and beams of the structure.

The process of pulling down the unstable structure picked-up pace at around 10.30 pm. The special crane roped-in for demolition can reach up to eight floors and is equipped with water sprinkler facility that will enable authorities to control minor fires in case they reignite, GHMC officials said.

The structure will be pulled down without much human intervention and the plan is ensure no one from the demolition team goes inside the building. The demolition will start from the fifth floor and gradually we will come down to the lower floors," the senior GHMC official said.

The demolition will be completed in approximately five days. "Though the structure will be pulled down in approximately five days, the entire process of transportation of debris and cleaning will take over 10 days," he said.

According to the officials, the building was demolished using the hydraulic crusher demolition method without causing any danger to the surrounding buildings.

On Thursday, two heavy machines were brought to demolish the building. Nearby residents were also shifted to nearby community hall. Safety measures will be in place to avoid any untoward incidents during the demolition process.

However, the no-objection certificates documents have been given from all the departments for the demolition. The demolition of the building is likely to continue for about a week.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with the officials from GHMC and Fire department visited the site and said directed the officials to take precautions those adjacent buildings are not damaged during the demolition of Decca Mall. He advised agency to take measures so that other buildings there do not face any problems during the demolition work and assured that if there is any problem, the government will take responsibility. It has been suggested that smooth demolition works should be carried out.

The hydraulic crusher machine is unique in demolishing the building without collapsing and tilting on one side at a time with diamond cutting. As part of the demolition process, the tender process was completed on Wednesday. The entire demolition exercise will cost around Rs 41 lakh. The debris, which is expected to be around 20,000 metric tonnes, will be transported to a nearby construction and demolition (C&D) plant.