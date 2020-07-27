Secunderabad: Oxygen devices donated to Railway Hospital

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway Sports Association (SCRSA) donated four high flow nasal cannula oxygen devices to Central Railway Hospital, Lallaguda recently. These units are useful for treating Covid patients suffering with respiratory infection.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway on behalf of SCRSA handed over the devices to Dr Prasanna Kumar, Principal Chief Medical Director (PCMD), South Central Railway.

A 110-bed capacity special Covid ward has been set up at the hospital with necessary infrastructure for treating both serving and retired railway employees and their dependents. While the hospital already has provision for ventilators, there was a need for the high flow nasal cannula oxygen devices to further strengthen the facilities.

High flow nasal cannula oxygen therapy is carried out using an oxygen blender, active humidifier, single heated tube and nasal cannula.This equipment is compatible for the usage in ICU and in emergency wards. It works with a single system for treating infants, pediatric and adult patients. It comes with inbuilt flow generator capable of delivering 2 to 25 litres of oxygen in pediatric mode and 10 to 60 liters in adult mode. It comes with an inbuilt air/oxygen blender and inbuilt air source without any need for external compressor.