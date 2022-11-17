Secunderabad: SCB dwellers woes a cry in the wilderness

Secunderabad: The officials of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) have been turning a blind eye on various developmental issues which have been plaguing the SCB locals since years. Locals have being logging many complaints on the official website and have also been dropping their grievances in the grievance box but no development activities have been taken up yet.

Developments like crater-ridden by-lanes, arterial roads, irregular water supply issues, construction of public toilets and many more needs to be given special attention immediately.

"The major reason for the delay in re-carpeting roads is that many roads in Cantonment come under the Local Military Authorities (LMA). Along with road carpeting the streets should also be properly illuminated. It has been almost six months since I complained regarding bad roads at Cantonment but neither the roads are been re-carpeted nor I have received any response from the officials," said Robin Zaccheus, a daily commuter.

He further said that the LMA and officials of SCB need to respond and fix the civic issues promptly. The daily commuters are traumatized every day by pathetic condition of roads. At least the LMA should respond to the public grievancesand re-carpet the roads immediately.

"The irregular supply of water still persists even after implementing schemes like 20KL free water scheme and installing water metres.I have logged a complaint on this issue but the officials close the matter claiming that the matter has been solved but we are still receiving water only once in a week," said Vinay, a local.

"Two months back I posted a complaint regarding the lack of street lights on Dairy Farm road.The officials replied that matter has been routed to the army but no action has been taken yet. Many accidents have reported due to the lack of street lights. At least now the SCB should respond on the public grievance site and rectify the issues immediately," said Suresh, another local.