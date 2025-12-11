Security tightened as special holiday trains commence operations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has intensified security checks at stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh following the scheduling of special trains to manage the festive rush. The additional screening measures are aimed at managing heavy crowds, preventing unsafe baggage movement, and ensuring the smooth operation of temporary services, such as the Charlapalli–Mangaluru and Hyderabad–Tirupati specials.

Railway officials confirmed that the enhanced security check includes baggage scanning, random identity verification, and increased patrolling on platforms where the special trains are due to arrive. These checks have been implemented due to a sharp increase in passengers travelling towards coastal destinations and pilgrim centres during the end of December.

Extra personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have been deployed, with scanners installed at key entry points in Hyderabad and Charlapalli.

In addition to crowd control, officials stated that the checks are intended to stop the carrying of restricted items and to ensure passengers board the correct coaches, as the specials are running with limited services on selected dates. With Tirupati being a major destination for Telangana pilgrims, the Hyderabad–Tirupati one-way special departing on 11 December is expected to draw high demand. Rail officials assured passengers that they can expect a safer and more organised journey, supported by a visible security presence across all major stations.