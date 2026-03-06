Seethakka asks officials to gear up for ‘Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika’

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka on Thursday directed district CEOs, DPOs, DRDOs, and Sarpanches to ensure the successful implementation of the ‘PrajaPalana–Pragati Pranalika’programme and urged the staff to stay in villages for the next 99 days.

The Minister held a video conference from the Secretariat to guide officials on the programme’s execution. Seethakka said the initiative would be launched in Panchayats from Friday and advised officials to organisespecial programmes in villages for 99 days to bring about comprehensive changes.

She emphasised that the main objective of the programme is to provide a healthy environment to rural communities. Employees were instructed to stay in villages, understand the needs and problems of the people, and examine whether welfare schemes were reaching the right beneficiaries while identifying any ineligible recipients. Seethakka noted that this information would help in formulating future policies.

The Minister highlighted that village development works had previously lagged due to insufficient funds from the 15th Finance Commission and the absence of Sarpanches. Now, with funds available and public representatives elected, officials could bring about revolutionary changes in villages through diligent efforts.

Seethakka further suggested that works initiated under the programme should be completed on time, and resolutions passed in Gram Sabhas to create awareness among the people, including proper utilisation of water provided through Mission Bhagiratha.