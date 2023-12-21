Seethakka celebrates Christmas at Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka) said that the newly elected Congress government will safeguard communal harmony in Telangana. The Minister attended as chief guest in the Christmas celebrations organised by Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat Christian Employees Association in the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that people celebrate Christmas on the birthday of Jesus Christ, who is the saviour of the world.

Sitakka commended the Christian community for rendering exemplary services in the fields of education and medicine. She appealed to the people to live in peace and brotherhood and the State government will protect the Christians.

Edward Williams, who attended as the main speaker at the meeting, cut the Christmas cake. He said that “Jesus came into the world to forgive sins”. He explained the uniqueness of Christmas and how to attain and share God’s love. Williams exhorted all the people to practice the principles of peace taught by the Lord Jesus.

Protocol Director Arvinder Singh and retired IAS officer Vijayakumar extended their greetings. The Secretariat church choir and members sang the Christmas carols under the direction of Music Director PJD Kumar.

Telangana Secretariat Employees Association Vice President E Chittibabu presided over the function. The Association President Lal Bahadur Shastri offered a vote of thanks. Association members Suwarnaraju, Sasibhushan, Premalala, Devaraju, Vikram, Manorama, Swaminathan Bhoompag Jacob Ross, and others participated. Secretariat employees also participated in large numbers in the celebrations.