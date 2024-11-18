Seethakka consoles bereaved family

Mulugu: Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), the Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women, and Child Welfare, on Sunday visited the family of Kanchem Raghu, a Congress leader from Banjara Palli village in Mulugu mandal, to console them following the recent demise of his wife.

During the tenth-day ritual of mourning, she paid her respects by offering a tributes at the deceased’s portrait. She was accompanied by DCC president Paidakula Ashok, district Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Banoth Ravi Chander. Party leaders and activists from the State, district, block and village levels were present.