Seethakka demands bund along Godavari

Mulugu: It's high time that the government focus on construction of embankment along river Godavari to prevent the flooding into farmlands and tribal hamlets, Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka said.

Seethakka, who has been taking part in rescue and relief operations along with the district administration, inspected several low-lying areas in Mangapet and Eturnagaram mandals on Sunday. Godavari passes a stretch of nearly 100 kilometres through Mulugu district from Devadula to Akinepally villages. The construction of bund along the river would save tribal pockets and their farms, she said.



Stating that she had raised the issue several times in the Assembly, Seethakka urged the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to look into the issue which would be of immense help to the tribals.

She appealed to people to move to safer locations as there was every possibility of Godavari floodwater entering their villages.