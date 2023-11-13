Seethakka flays BRS leaders for smear campaign, says Congress will come to power

Congress party MLA candidate, MLA Sitakka has called on the people not to believe BRS words. On Monday, MLA Seethakka held a media conference with the district level leaders of the Congress Party at the DLR function hall in Mulugu District Center. On this occasion, she said that the people are ready to bring the Congress Party to power and the BRS party leaders are attacking me through the media.

Since last 3 months, BRS Ministers Harish Rao, Satyavati Rathod, KTR, Mulugu election in-charge MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy etc. have criticized her by making baseless accusations. She said that Harish Rao is acting like a sleeping in-charge and making purchases to join the BRS party by creating rifts between families, regions and religions. He said that the leaders who joined the BRS party from BJP are attacking her.

Seethakka said that the BRS party, which is spreading lies against her, will be judged by the people in the elections. She said that people would understand how BRS are trying to undermine her with the top leaders of BRS are attacking her. She said that funds have been given to 118 constituencies in the state but not a single rupee was given to Mulugu constituency. He said that my people will not accept if BRS people use digital media and try to smear me and called on people to vote for her.