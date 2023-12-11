Live
- Sabarimala darshan getting tougher day-by-day; here is the best route to reach temple Sannidanam
- Gaza's health system is on its knees & collapsing: WHO chief
- Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from MLA post
- J&K did not retain any element of sovereignty when it joined Union of India: CJI
- Sabarimala extends timings for darshan of Lord Ayyappa Swamy
- CM camp office to be shifted to MCRHRD!!!
- Vivo X100 & X100 Pro: Global Launch on December 14th; Specifications, Expected Price
- 11-year-old girl collapses in queue at Sabarimala
- Never commented anything against Pawan Kalyan: Kishan Reddy
- Govt will deposit money in genuine farmers as Rythu Bandhu: MLC T Jeevan Reddy
Just In
Seethakka gets grand welcome
Mulugu: In a cordial gathering at the MLA’s residential complex in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Kisan Congress Mulugu District President, Gollapelli...
Mulugu: In a cordial gathering at the MLA’s residential complex in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Kisan Congress Mulugu District President, Gollapelli Rajender Gowd, extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed Minister of Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare of Telangana State Panchayat Raj, MLA Seethakka.
The occasion witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including Block Congress President Byreddy Bhagavan Reddy, District Senior Leaders Punnam Shyam Sundar Reddy, Venkatapur Mandal Working President Bandi Srinu, Kisan Congress Mandal President Srinivas Reddy, and MPTC Gudla Devender. The atmosphere was marked by camaraderie and enthusiasm as the leaders came together to celebrate the appointment of MLA Seethakka to a key ministerial position.