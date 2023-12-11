Seethakka gets grand welcome

Mulugu: In a cordial gathering at the MLA’s residential complex in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Kisan Congress Mulugu District President, Gollapelli Rajender Gowd, extended a warm welcome to the newly appointed Minister of Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare of Telangana State Panchayat Raj, MLA Seethakka.

The occasion witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including Block Congress President Byreddy Bhagavan Reddy, District Senior Leaders Punnam Shyam Sundar Reddy, Venkatapur Mandal Working President Bandi Srinu, Kisan Congress Mandal President Srinivas Reddy, and MPTC Gudla Devender. The atmosphere was marked by camaraderie and enthusiasm as the leaders came together to celebrate the appointment of MLA Seethakka to a key ministerial position.