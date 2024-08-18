  • Menu
Seizure of Vehicle Transporting Black Jaggery and Illicit Liquor

Seizure of Vehicle Transporting Black Jaggery and Illicit Liquor
NagarKurnool: in coordination with excise enforcement officials, Catch and seized a DCM vehicle transporting 2,250 kilograms of black jaggery, valued at ₹12 lakhs, which was being used for the production of illicit liquor. The operation led to the confiscation of 75 sacks of black jaggery along with 5 liters of illicit liquor. The vehicle was intercepted early Sunday morning near the Bijinapally bus stand following a tip-off to the undivided Palamuru district's excise and enforcement officials.

Two individuals, Putta Srinivas from Devuni Thirumalapur in Peddakothapally mandal and Mudavath Pratap from Vattipalli Tanda in Telkapally mandal, were identified as the suppliers of the black jaggery to rural areas in Achampet, Kalwakurthy, and Kollapur for the production of illicit liquor. While one person was arrested, another person Mudavath Pratap to escape. The enforcement team, led by AES Srinivas, CIs Balakrishna Reddy, Venkateshwar Reddy, Sharada, and SI Srujan Rao, along with staff members Chandrayya, Suryam, Muninder, and Janardhan, played a crucial role in the operation. Their efforts were acknowledged and appreciated by Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, the Assistant Commissioner of Excise Enforcement.

