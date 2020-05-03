Send another Central team to Telangana asked BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Saturday asked the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to send another inter-ministerial team to review the corona treatment in Telangana.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a letter to the Union official expressed his dismay over the reports of the inter-ministerial team that visited the State expressing satisfaction over the State government handling of the Covid in the State. He said "In fact, the Telangana government hasn't been going for full-fledged tests, nor is it tracking secondary sources and contacts."

Sanjay Kumar said the party has received several complaints about the facilitates in Gandhi Hospital, which has been converted into a complete Covid hospital. He said the hospital lacks an adequate number of washrooms, attached and exclusive bathrooms for many wards and rooms, besides, the existing ones are not being maintained as per the ICMR protocol.