Senior citizen must create awareness in the youth about Vote Value: DC

The district Collector Valluri Kranti has urged the Senior citizen to create awareness about the Value of vote among the younger generation.



They should share their experiences with them ,they have to teach them about value of a vote in democratic rule and it's importance on the occasion of International Senior citizen's day celebrations in the IDOC .

She has also said that the elections should be conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner as per the instructions of the Election Commission.She called upon every citizen to exercise their right to vote to participate in voting.We should learn something from the senior citizen.She also urged the youth to respect the elders of the family and friends.There should be under standing among the family members.There are some requests to save the seniors from their family members we often see this in news papers.

There is no right to have the assets from the ancestors if they neglected them, then they can approach the court.Hence all the family members should be taken care about the senior citizen. Wheel chairs should be arranged for the senior citizens in coming elections, and as per the instructions of the election commission there should be available a voting system from home to the aged above 80 years old citizen.

An awareness program was conducted to educate them on the voting system,

and special provisions available for the senior citizens.She has also been discussed about the Electronic Voting machines and other equipment,and cleared the doubts about the functioning of control unit,ballet unit and VV PAT .A draft of voter lis has been released ,the have to check the votes of the elderly.

On this occasion many seniors expressed their views about the measures to be taken to further improvement in the poling centres.

Seniors Raman Goud,Baswaraj, and Govindamma had shared their experiences.Speakin to the gathering Govindamma said that she has been voting in every election since she got right to vote.She also stated that we should elect honest people honestly without any obligations for a better future ,later the senior citizens were honoured with shawls and mementos by the district Collector.

The Additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan,ZP CEO Mushahida Begum, and other districts officials were participated.