Senior journalist Chandra Mohan honoured

Senior journalist Chandra Mohan, whose distinguished career spans various English and Malayalam dailies, has been honoured with the Arts Icon Puraskaram. The award was presented by ARTS Hyderabad, a prominent literary and cultural organisation for the Malayalee community in the city. Renowned writer and Kendra Kerala Sahithya Academy award winner Zachariah presented the accolade at Ravindra Bharathi during the Golden Cat award ceremony.

The event was inaugurated by EFLU professor Dr TT Sreekumar. The Arts Icon award recognises the 55-year contribution of Chandra Mohan to English and Malayalam journalism, a field in which he remains active. Beyond his reporting career, he served as a Public Relations Officer to four Chief Ministers of undivided Andhra Pradesh and received a Special Commendation from the President of India. Several dignitaries, including Malayalam Mission Chairman MM Abraham, Anish, BCR Nair and Libby Benjamin, addressed the gathering to mark the occasion.