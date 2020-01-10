Separate school for differently-abled from next academic year: ITDA PO VP Gowtham

Khammam: A separate school would be run for the differently-abled in Bhadrachalam from next academic year, informed Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer VP Gowtham.

Speaking to The Hans India on Friday, he informed that special officers have been appointed to help the Class 10 students pass out with flying colours.

He said these special officers will guide the students in the subjects of English, Physics and Mathematics and clear their doubts.

He further added that 17 computer labs have been set up to impart the knowledge of computers to the students.

Adding that apart from studies, equal importance was also being given to sports and games, the Project Officer informed that in Bhadrachalam a special tennis training programme and other sports had already been introduced.

He also added that surprised inspections would be conducted in all schools by the officials concerned.

