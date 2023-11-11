Serilingampally BRS candidate emphasises Telangana development, asks to vote for him

Serilingampally BRS candidate Arekapudi Gandhi said with the help of Chief Minister KCR and Ministers Shri KTR, with the slogan of development and welfare, Serilingampally Constituency has been developed with funds of Rs. 9000 crore. He said that KCR is the only Chief Minister in the country who is doing this, and he is implementing many welfare schemes such as Kalyana Lakshmi / Shadi Mubarak Shadi Mubarak, pensions, single women pensions, KCR kit, Kanti Velak, Rythu Bandhu.

Government Whip Gandhi informed that Chief Minister KCR is credited with introducing many great welfare schemes like 24 hours free electricity to farmers, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, and Minority Residential Schools and conveyed Special thanks to Chief Minister KCR and Minister KTR. He informed that, as part of the process of making Hyderabad a cosmopolitan city, in accordance with the great ideas of Chief Minister KCR to create infrastructure to improve the living standards of the people, the IT sector, the biggest buildings, and the traffic problems in the areas where the majority of people live in Serilingampally Constituency are under severe conditions.

