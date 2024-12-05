  • Menu
Servotech bags 5.6 MW solar plant order from Uttarakhand

Solar products manufacturer Servotech Power Systems Ltd. has secured a 5.6 MW on-grid rooftop solar power plant order from Uttarakhand New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA).

Hyderabad: Solar products manufacturer Servotech Power Systems Ltd. has secured a 5.6 MW on-grid rooftop solar power plant order from Uttarakhand New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA).The order valued at Rs 30.2 crore will act as a major push in building a solar powered state.

Servotech will be responsible for designing, supplying, installation, net metering, testing and commissioning of on-Grid rooftop solar power plants.

Further, Servotech would also deliver comprehensive warranty maintenance for the next five years, tending to 1 kW-1500 kW on-grid rooftop solar installations done at various strategic locations which includes government offices, colleges, buildings, hospitals and institutions etc. across the state, contributing to the state’s renewable energy goals and decarbonisation.

