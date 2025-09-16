  • Menu
Session held on nutrition and mindfulness

Hyderabad: The WICCI Holistic Child Development Council organised HolistiCare: A Family Wellness Summit at ExtraMile Preschool & Enrichment Centre, Nallagandla on Monday. The half-day summit brought together 115+ participants – families, child-development experts and community organisations – for practical sessions on nutrition, movement, mindfulness and emotional learning.

The programme opened with a welcome and felicitation of Chief Guest Dr. Nitin Chawla, Chief of Pediatrics & Critical Care Specialist at KIMS Cuddles. A fireside chat featuring Dr. Ankita R. Chawla, Emergency Medicine Specialist & Healthcare Leader, and Dr. Pallavi Maddukuri, Consultant Paediatrician – Rainbow Children’s Hospital, addressed preventive care, nutrition and lifestyle concerns, followed by a panel discussion titled “The Holistic Health Equation: Integrating Nutrition, Physical Activity & Mindfulness” with Anjali Dange V (Founder - Starlite Nutrition), Devashis Jena (Founder & CEO - Project C Foundation) and Namrata Sadhvani (Award-winning Content Creator). Children’s activities included storytelling by Nupur Agarwal, an SEL session by SpringUp Leadership, and a journaling workshop by Thinklebuds. A Zumba energizer by Rashmi Srivastava and a Family Wellness Masterclass by Payal Jain rounded out the schedule. Stalls and demonstrations by Appuworld Library, Thinklebuds, Mukti’s Kitchen and Nature’s Touch by Arti gave families a wholesome experience.

Anupama Dalmia, National President, WICCI Holistic Child Development Council, said, “HolistiCare translated evidence-based insights into simple, every day practices families can use because prevention and wellbeing start at home.”

