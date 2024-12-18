Set free Lagacherla farmers: BRS

Warangal: In a symbolic protest, the BRS cadre led by former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar submitted a memorandum to the statue of BR Ambedkar in Hanu-makonda on Tuesday. The protestors demanded the government withdraw cases against the tribal farmers of Lagacherla who opposed part of their lands to the proposed pharma city.

Vinay said that the Revanth Reddy government is bulldozing the democratic rights of the people. The tribal farmers have been put in prison for the last 35 days, indi-cating the autocratic rule of the Congress, he added. The farmers were subjected to third-degree torture at the behest of Revanth Reddy brothers, he alleged.

KCR gave utmost priority to the welfare of the farmers. The BRS Government di-rectly transferred Rs 80,000 crore to the accounts of the farmers under the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance scheme, besides ensuring 24-hour free power supply to the farming, Vinay said. KCR made farming lucrative by ensuring irrigation facil-ities, he added. Telangana State emerged as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’ by producing about three crore tonnes of paddy, Vinay said.

Congress Government failed to fulfill its election promises.

Not even half of the crop loan waiver was fulfilled, Vinay said. The government is yet to provide Rythu Bharosa and a bonus to paddy, he said.