Set up fire station at Aiza immediately, demands BJP

Mahabubnagar: Followinga short circuit fire accident at the Bumpuram Pratap Reddy Drip Factory in Aiza municipal limits that caused property damage worth over Rs 3 crore, BJP Jogulamba Gadwal district former president S Ramachandra Reddy demanded the immediate establishment of a fire station in Aiza.

Addressing the media on Saturday, he stated that for the past 20 years, several protests and representations have been made seeking a fire station in Aiza, but successive governments have ignored the demand. “If a fire station is set up in Aiza, it will provide protection to nearly 70 villages across Gattu, Maldakal, Rajoli, and Waddepalli mandals, as well as to the cotton mills, rice mills, and various business establishments in the town,” he said.

“At present, by the time a fire engine reaches from Gadwal to Aiza or nearby villages, significant damage has already occurred,” added the BJP leader. He warned that if a fire station is not sanctioned immediately, a public agitation will be launched.