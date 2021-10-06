Set up railway coach factory in Kazipet, demands MP Nama Nageswara Rao

Khammam: TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha and MP Nama Nageswara Rao expressed dissatisfaction on railway officers at a meeting at South Central Railway Office organised by South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday in which Telangana MPs participated.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Nama alleged that South Central Railway neglecting the construction of Railway coach factory in Kazipet for last seven years. This coach factory would be more beneficial for the unemployed youth in the State, he noted.

Nama criticised the Railway department had failed to implement Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Amendment Act and asked the officials concerned to extend railway line works to Bhadrachalam - Kovvur line.

He also asked them to develop Panduranga Puram to Sarapaka railway line, which will be very useful to the devotees of Lord Rama.

The MP asked the officials to set up the sanctioned two escalators and 60 CCTV cameras in Khamamm railway station. He appealed to the officers to setup sheds for parking autos.