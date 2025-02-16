Sevalal Maharaj jayanti celebrated with grandeur

Wanaparthy: The 286th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Shri Sevalal Maharaj were held with great enthusiasm at Sevalal Bhavan, located on the outskirts of Nagavaram village, under the aegis of the District Tribal Development Department. The event saw the participation of tribals from various tandas across the district, with Lambadi women attending in their traditional attire.

The celebrations began with a Mahabhog (Homa) ceremony, where MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, Vice Chairman of the Planning Commission Dr G Chinna Reddy, and Lambadi priests Raj Pawar and Bikshya Naik offered ghee and Kadav Prasadam as part of the traditional rituals. Prayers were conducted, seeking the prosperity, good health, and well-being of all residents of the district.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA highlighted the teachings of Sevalal Maharaj. He urged people to re-frain from harming living beings, lying, stealing, or consuming meat. He announced that the State government has officially recognized Sevalal Maharaj’s Jayanti celebrations and has allocated Rs 3 crores for the occasion, with Rs 2.68 lakhs sanctioned for the Wanaparthy constituency.