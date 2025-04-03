Seven arrested in Nagar Kurnool gang rape case

Nagar Kurnool: Police have arrested seven individuals accused of gang-raping a married woman in Nagar Kurnool. The suspects have been taken into custody and remanded following an investigation into the heinous crime.

According to the police, the victim was subjected to the assault by the accused, leading to swift action from the authorities. Following the complaint, law enforcement officers conducted an investigation and identified the culprits. All seven individuals were arrested and subsequently produced before the court, which ordered their remand.

Officials have assured that stringent legal action will be taken against the accused. The case has sparked outrage, with demands for strict punishment for those involved. Meanwhile, police have urged the public to report any incidents of violence against women and assured that immediate action will be taken to ensure justice.