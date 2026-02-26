Several IAS officers transferred in Telangana

The Telangana government has undertaken a significant reshuffle, transferring a total of 45 IAS officers across various departments. These changes are expected to impact several key sectors within the state.

Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as the new Special Chief Secretary of the Panchayat Raj Department, while Dana Kishore takes on the role of Special Chief Secretary for Disaster Management and Revenue. Sridhar has been named Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department.

Hanumantha Rao has been entrusted with new responsibilities as Endowments Commissioner. Gaurav Uppal has been appointed Secretary of the Finance Department, and N. Sridhar will serve as Principal Secretary of the IT and Industries Department. Chitra Mishra is now the District Collector of Karimnagar.

Additionally, Rahul Bojja has been appointed Principal Secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD) and will also take on extra duties as Principal Secretary of the Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Department. The recent transfers mark a major reshuffle aimed at strengthening administrative functions across the state.