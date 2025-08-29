Live
Severe flooding hits at Kaleshwaram Triveni confluence amid rains
Heavy rainfall has once again led to significant flooding in the Godavari region, particularly at the Kaleshwaram Triveni confluence, where both the Godavari and Pranahita rivers are flowing at dangerous levels. The floodwaters have surpassed the initial warning threshold, submerging areas around the Gnanasaraswati and Pushkara Ghats in Kaleshwaram.
Crops in several villages adjoining the Godavari catchment area have been adversely affected, with water inundating farmland in Mahadevpur mandal. Reports indicate that hundreds of acres of cotton have been submerged, particularly in the villages of Annaram, Chandrapalli, Nagepalli, Maddulapalli, Palugula, and Balijapur. Local farmers, facing the loss of their cotton crops for the second consecutive year, have voiced their concerns and are urging the government to provide assistance and compensation.
The Medigadda barrage in the Kaleshwaram project is also under heavy strain, as a flood flow of 971,880 cusecs is being released downstream from the barrage, with 85 gates currently lifted. As the situation develops, the community anxiously awaits further updates and potential relief measures.