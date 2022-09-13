Sewage stink stings residents of Jawahar Nagar, Kapra areas

Hyderabad: Overflowing drain and stagnant sewage in Jawahar Nagar and Kapra has been a constant source of problem for the residents and also for commuters leading to many accidents and making it difficult to walk for the and pedestrians. Due to the stench emanated from the sewage there is also a rise of water bone disease to spread.

Vexed with the issue few locals and social activists too up to Twitter and tagged Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao as well as Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor G Vijayalaxmi urging them to solve the long-pending issue.

Locals pointed out that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) have been neglecting their pleas to install another sewage system for the past many months.

"We already are unable to breathe fresh air due to the pungent smell emanating from the dump yard and continuous sewage overflow from past 45-days has added on to our woes.

We have complained to HMWSSB on Twitter many times, but whenever we post our complaint, we are always told that the matter has been passed to concerned officials but till today no permanent solution has been provided," said Suresh, a resident of Jawahar Nagar.

"The residents of Kapra have also been facing sewage overflow issues as sewage overflow from the adjoining colonies of Jawahar Nagar. The main reason for overflowing is that the concerned department has not laid any outlet for the water to drain out which is causing inconvenience to the residents.

No permanent solution has been taken on our issues even after complaining for several times," said R Mohan, a local of Kapra.

"Jawahar Nagar and Kapra sewage system need to be immediately rectified. The residents of the locality are suffering from various diseases and are prone to accidents due to this prolonged overflowing drainage condition.

The State government has failed to act on the public grievances and neglected them for years now. Despite many appeals by the residents, it has gone to deaf ears," said Robin Zaccheus, a social activist.