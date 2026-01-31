Sewerage upgrade planned for city’s growth corridors

With the Nanakramguda and Financial District emerging as major growth hubs in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has initiated steps to strengthen sewerage infrastructure in the region.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy has directed officials to prepare a mini- sewerage master plan aimed at upgrading the sewerage system and developing trunk mains in line with future requirements.

Following the directions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the MD conducted a inspection of Gachibowli, Nanakramguda and the Financial District, along with senior officials. During the visit, he reviewed the volume of sewage currently being generated in these fast developing areas and examined the status of existing sewer lines and trunk mains.

Ashok Reddy instructed officials to design the mini-sewerage master plan by assessing both present and future needs, and to propose the development of sewer lines and trunk mains accordingly. He also asked officials to collect and study detailed information on existing drains, storm water channels, and trunk mains to ensure integrated planning. To prevent pollution of the Musi River and nearby lakes, the MD emphasised the strict separation of sewage pipelines from storm water drains. He directed officials to submit proposals for the construction of sewerage trunk mains and sub-sewer lines based on the 2047 Master Plan, ensuring long term sustainability of the sewerage network.

Calling for coordinated efforts, Ashok Reddy urged officials from the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) divisions to work in close coordination.

He also instructed STP officials to assess sewage generation in the Nanakramguda STP catchment area and take necessary steps to enhance the plant’s capacity to meet future demand.

The MD asked officials to prepare proposals for constructing a sewer trunk main to divert sewage from the Gachibowli and Kokapet areas to the Kokapet STP for treatment. He further directed that plans be drawn up to divert sewage from lower lying areas of Kokapet to the nearby Chitrapuri and Ibrahim Cheruvu STPs, ensuring efficient sewage management.

Earlier, Ashok Reddy visited the 4.5 MLD capacity Nanakramguda STP, where he inspected the sewage treatment process and sought details on plant capacity, treatment efficiency, and the quality of treated water. He asked officials to study the feasibility of augmenting the existing STP capacity or constructing a new STP, if required, to handle future sewage inflows.

During his visit to the STP office, the MD also proposed the development of a dedicated digital application to regularly record and monitor sewage treatment data and operational statistics of all STPs. He said the app would enable easy access to real time information from anywhere, improving monitoring and transparency. Emphasising the reuse of treated water, Ashok Reddy directed officials to make arrangements to use treated water from the Nanakramguda STP for a nearby golf course.

He asked officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for laying a pipeline along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to supply treated water, which could also be utilised for gardening and landscaping along the ORR corridor in coordination with departments concerned. The inspection and review were attended by CGMs Padmaja and Vasa Satyanarayana, GMs, and other senior officials.