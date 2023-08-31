SGF sports tourney concludes in Keshampet

Rangareddy: The SGF sports competitions held in ZPHS Keshampet school reached a successful culmination. The event, which embodies the values of discipline and competitiveness fostered by sports, concluded with participants eagerly awaiting the forthcoming prize distribution ceremony.

The closing ceremony was graced by Keshampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala Shravan Reddy, who emphasised the profound impact of sports on nurturing discipline and a spirit of healthy competition. She shared motivating words, underlining the importance of persistence and never giving up, and asserted that achieving victory in sports is a natural outcome of dedication and hard work.

She also highlighted the multifaceted benefits of sports, which not only enhance physical endurance but also contribute to mental resilience. Kesampet Sarpanch T Venkatareddy, MEO Manohar, HM Rasool, Adarsh Vidyalayam Principal Venkatareddy, and PET Yadayah were present.