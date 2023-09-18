Shah denounces vote bank politics

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that even after the formation of Telangana state almost a decade ago, political parties were hesitating to celebrate the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' in the state due to their vote bank politics.



Speaking at the Centre's official celebration of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day', the day erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad State was merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, Shah said it was ‘very unfortunate' on the part of the political parties.

"I would like to tell them that the people of the country would turn away from those who turn away from their country's history," Shah said and affirmed that Telangana and the country can be taken forward only by respecting nation's history, the sacrifices of martyrs and the country's freedom struggle. The Union Home Minister hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour on the occasion.

He recalled the atrocities committed by the Razakars (armed supporters of the Nizam) during the Nizam rule in present day Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which were parts of the erstwhile Hyderabad State.



Shah credited the country's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the liberation of Hyderabad and said due to his efforts Nizam's Razakars surrendered to the Indian Union. He recalled how on September 2, 1947 in Parkala, the Nizams army commander, ordered firing like General Dyer, killing hundreds of freedom fighters.

Shah said no government in the past 75 years has celebrated the historic 'Hyderabad Liberation Day’ and formulated programmes to remind the younger generation about this great day. Owing to 'appeasement policies' the previous governments were always scared and did not celebrate it, he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting a new tradition by celebrating the day since last year (2022), he said this is a tribute to the martyrs of Hyderabad Liberation struggle and sends out a message to the younger generation. Citing reasons to celebrate the ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day', Shah said it was to inculcate a sense of patriotism among the younger generation, pay homage to the martyrs of the 'liberation' struggle and rededicating in the service of the nation.

Pointing to the birthday of PM Modi, Shah said the country has marched forward in realising the dreams of freedom fighters under the leadership of the PM during the last nine years. India has now reached the fifth position in the world economy from the 11th place in 2014 and Modi has popularised the country's culture, art and others, through the G20 summit, he said.

The State of Hyderabad, which was under Nizam's rule, was annexed to the Union of India following a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948. Shah praised Sardar Patel, K M Munshi and all those who worked towards the liberation of the Hyderabad State.

Union Tourism Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy also spoke on the occasion.