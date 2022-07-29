Shaivite temples decked up to celebrate Shravana Shobha

Karimnagar: Shaivite temples across Karim district have been beautifully decorated for the month-long Shravana Masam festival which would be held from July 29 to August 28. The mark the occasion, Vemulawada Kotilingala, Manthini Kaleswaram, Ellanthakunta Dharmapuri, Kondagattu and other temples are decked up.

The temple authorities have decided to conduct special 'Rudrabhishekas, Maha Lingarchana' to Lord Shiva in Vemulawada on all Mondays and special pujas to Devi Rajeshwari and Sri Mahalakshmi on all Fridays. Mass Kunkumarchana would also be performed in this month.

The month of Shravana which comes with the entry of Shravana Nakshatra was favored by Lord Shiva. In this month, in all Shaiva Kshetras special pujas are conducted. According to the Puranic text, Shravan month pujas give the same results as Shiva pujas done throughout the year.

Maha Lingarchana, Gauri Vratam, Shravana Mangalagouri Vrat, Varalakshmi Vratam, Laksha kumkumarchana and Lakshmi Sahasranamarchana would be performed in Mahalakshmi temples.

Special pujas like Muttaiduvula puja was favoured by the women, who take part in pujas every Friday of this month asking Goddess to protect their spouses and bless them with a happy life.

Shravanamasam starts on Friday and ends on Aug 27 with Polala Amavasya. Every house has a festive atmosphere with pujas and rituals during this month. On August 2 Nagula Panchami, August 5 Varalakshmi, August 8 Ekadashi, August 12 Rakhipurnima and Upakarma New Yajnopavita Dharana, on Aug 15 Sankashta Hara Chaturthi , Aug 19 Smartanam Sri Krishnashtami, August 25 Masashivaratri and Vinayaka Chaturdhi would take place on Aug 31.Priest Madhu Mahadeva Sharma told The Hans India that going to temples in this month would bring good fortune, all sins would be forginve and if Linga Abhishekam Gauri Vrat is performed, devotees will be blessed with wealth.