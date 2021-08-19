'Shaky' TRS netas want Huzurabad bypoll put off

Hyderabad: Several TRS leaders want the party leadership to impress upon the Election Commission of India to postpone the byelection to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. The EC had recently asked all political parties to give their opinion on holding of the bypoll by August 30.

The TRS leaders feel that if the election was postponed, it would give enough time for the party to strengthen its efforts to win the seat. According to sources, the party leaders say that despite announcing schemes like Dalit Bandhu and other sops, the party needs more time to get a grip on the constituency. They say that former minister Eatala Rajender is certainly a strong candidate and cannot be written off so easily. If the polls were postponed, it would give some time for the TRS candidate to reach out to the people.

The TRS leaders recall that during the last Lok Sabha elections, the Huzurnagar segment, which falls under the Karimnagar constituency, did not support Telangana BJP Bandi Sanjay and he could not get a majority in his Karimnagar seat.

This shows how strong Rajender has been over the years. Recently, the State government had urged the ECI to postpone the election to MLC seats under MLAs quota stating that the State was not free from Covid pandemic. The party is likely to reiterate the same in its response to the ECI letter, said a TRS leader. The TRS leadership may point out the high number of cases being reported on a daily basis in Karimnagar to back their argument, opined the party leaders.