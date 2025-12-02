Shamirpet Police Station ranks 7th in MHA awards

Hyderabad: The Shaimirpet Police Station, under the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, secured the prestigious first place in Telangana and seventh place across India among the top police stations selected by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The selection criteria included outstanding policing performance, meticulous record management, respectful treatment of victims, timely resolution of complaints, and superior CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems) operations. The station’s well-maintained premises, including gardening and cleanliness, along with its skilled staff, contributed significantly to its recognition.

This annual nationwide exercise shortlists the top 10 police stations, highlighting Shamirpet’s exemplary role in setting policing standards. Officials, including Medchal DCP Kotireddy, ADCP Medchal Purushottam, and ACP Medchal Balagangireddy, congratulated Inspector Srinath and the entire Shaimirpet Police team on this remarkable achievement.