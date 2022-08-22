Shan & Jr NTR meeting has no political importance, clarifies Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Monday clarified that Home Minister Amit Shah invited Tollywood actor Jr NTR for dinner purpose only on Sunday evening. Talking to reporters, he stated that both discussed about Telugu movies at length.

"Amit Shah learnt from Jr NTR regarding Telugu film history and influence of legendary actor and Jr NTR's grandfather NT Rama Rao in shaping Telugu cinema," he mentioned.

Kishan Reddy said Amit Shah posed questions to actor about NTR launching the TDP and bringing the party to power in combined Andhra Pradesh with his whirlwind tour. The BJP top leader also learnt from Jr. NTR regarding role played by NTR as NDA Chairman at national-level.

However, Kishan Reddy declined to respond on comments made by former minister and YSRCP MLA Kodali Nani about meeting between Jr NTR and Amit Shah. He made it clear that Jr NTR meeting Amit Shah has no political importance.