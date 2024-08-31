Shani Trayodashi Celebrations: Grand Tila Tyla Abhishekam for Shani Dev

Nagar Kurnool: On the occasion of Shani Trayodashi, which fell before the new moon day of the month of Sravana, thousands of devotees thronged the Sri Saradasapta Jeshta Mata Sameta Shanishwara Swamy Temple in Nandi Vaddeman village, under Bijnapally Mandal. Special collective Tila Abhishekam (anointing with sesame oil) was conducted with great devotion by the devotees. Temple head priest, Dr. Gavamatham Vishwanatha Shastri, explained that this temple, which dates back to the era of Gona Buddha Reddy and Goneganna Reddy, is considered highly auspicious. Devotees who worship Shani Dev at this ancient shrine are believed to attain great spiritual merit.

He emphasized that Shani Dev is currently the ruler of the Navagrahas (nine celestial bodies) in this Krodhinama year, and those who perform special rituals for Shani will receive his blessings swiftly. Shastri also noted that Shani Trayodashi, combined with the day of Pushyami Nakshatra, is considered extremely auspicious. Devotees from different regions came to the temple, offering sesame oil and sacred items like Jammi leaves and flowers as part of the Tila Tyla Abhishekam rituals. He encouraged devotees undergoing the influence of Shani in their astrological charts to worship the deity to alleviate planetary afflictions. Additionally, grand Rudrabhishekam (rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva) was performed at the ancient Nandi Swamy Temple on the same day. Shastri mentioned that those unaware of their birth charts could also benefit from offering prayers to Nandi Swamy and Lord Shiva on Trayodashi for divine blessings. He concluded by sharing that the temple provided holy offerings, water facilities, and free food (annaprasadam) for all devotees attending the event. Temple chairman V. Gopal Rao, committee members Veerashekar, Prabhakar Chari, Pullayya, along with priests Gavamatham Shanti Kumar, Umamaheshwar, Jayant, and various devotees participated in the grand celebrations.