Shankarpally: Telangana Agriculture Minister Nirajan Reddy attends oath-taking ceremony of Agriculture Market Committee Members

Shankarpally: Telangana State Agriculture Minister Nirajan Reddy attended the oath-taking ceremony of Agriculture Market Committee Members in Shankarpally on Monday. The oath was taken by N Buchireddy as Chairman, Sridhar as vice chairman of Shankarpally

On the occasion, the Minister said that the Telangana government is implementing several schemes for the development of farmers. Providing water by the irrigation project to the agriculture sector, huge lands are being cultivated in the State. The government is providing the minimum support prices for the agricultural products.

The government also purchased Paddy in last season from the farmers. The government is providing more facilities like market yards to the farmers and farmers should utilise the facilities.

Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, Ranga Reddy ZP Chairperson Anitha Harinath Reddy, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, MLC Mahendher Reddy, ZPTC Govindhamma, MPP Goverdhan Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Vijaya Laxmi and other local leaders participated in the programme.