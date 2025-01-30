Shantinagar Police Arrest Two Thieves, Recover ₹1,00,000 Stolen Using Distraction Tactic

Gadwal: On 21.01.2025, Bala Saheb, 70 years old, son of Late Gokar Saheb, a Muslim farmer from Maddur village, Manopadu Mandal, went to Union Bank in Shantinagar to redeem his pledged gold. He withdrew ₹1,00,000 and reached the bank on his bike. However, due to a technical issue, the bank officials informed him that the transaction could not be completed. He decided to return home.

At around 12:10 PM, he stopped his bike in front of a shop when an unknown person approached him and asked for an address. While he was giving directions, another person came from behind and took the ₹1,00,000 cash from the bike’s petrol tank cover. The complainant noticed the theft and tried to catch the thief, but the accused escaped. The person who had asked for directions immediately got onto the bike, and both fled the scene.

Following the complaint, Shantinagar SI registered a case under Crime No. 07/2025 U/S 303(2) BNS.

Accused Details:

1. A1 - Pitla Shivakumar (40 years old), Erukala caste, occupation Driver, resident of Tippa Colony, Bitragunta Village, Kavali, Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh

2. A2 - Minor

Previous Criminal Records:

1. On 23.01.2025, A1 and A2 committed a similar theft in Huzurnagar, Nalgonda district, stealing ₹1,40,000 from a bike by diverting the victim’s attention.

2. In June 2024, A1 stole gold ornaments from a private travel bus near a family dhaba in Kavali, for which a case was registered at Kavali Police Station.

Modus Operandi:

A1, a driver by profession, was struggling to make ends meet and decided to earn money illegally. Along with his minor son (A2), he planned to commit thefts.

On 20.01.2025, they left on their Unicorn bike and reached Shantinagar town on 21.01.2025 at around 12:00 PM. They waited near Union Bank, observing people carrying cash. When the complainant withdrew money and placed it in his bike’s petrol tank cover, the accused followed him.

At around 12:10 PM, when the complainant stopped near a jewelry shop, A2 (the minor) distracted him by asking for an address, while A1 stole the cash from the bike’s tank cover. They then escaped via Alampur Crossroad towards Kurnool.

Seized Property:

1. Unicorn Bike (Chassis No: ME4KC09CGD8531386)

2. ₹1,00,000 Cash

Investigation & Arrest:

Under the direction of Jogulamba Gadwal District SP, Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, and the supervision of Gadwal DSP, Shri Y. Mogilayya, a special team led by Shantinagar CI Tata Babu and SI Santosh was formed. Using CCTV footage and technical expertise, police identified the accused and kept them under surveillance.

On 30.01.2025, at 9:30 AM, while the accused were returning to Shantinagar to commit another theft, the police intercepted them near Maddur Stage and arrested them, recovering the Unicorn bike and ₹1,00,000 in cash.

SP commended the officers for their swift action, especially PC Prasad (2520) and PC Nabeer Rasool (2642), for their commendable work in solving the case.