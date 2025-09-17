Shape up or ship out, Bhatti tells comml. taxes dept babus

Hyderabad: Serious over the slowdown in the revenues from property registrations, the State Government has ordered the Stamps and Registration department to submit a report in two weeks. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also serious on declining revenues from the Transport department. The Commercial Taxes wing was instructed to study the other state policies to increase the tax revenues.

Bhatti Vikramarka directed senior officials of the Commercial Tax Department to hold circle-wise review meetings to enhance revenue in the department.

Chairing the meeting of the Sub-Committee on State Revenue Resources Mobilisation, he instructed officials to review various commodities category-wise. He stated that the Commercial Tax department should study the situation in other states and explore ways to increase revenue. The Deputy CM also reviewed the status of the committee formed last year for increasing revenue in the Stamps and Revenue Department and the report given by that committee.

He instructed that a special meeting be organised in coordination with other departments linked to the Stamps and Registration Department such as HMDA, GHMC, and the Housing Board. The Deputy CM directed the Chief Secretary to take seriously the matter of coordinating all departments to increase revenue.

He ordered Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to conduct an in-depth study on increasing revenue in the Stamps and Registration Department and to submit a report within 15 days.

The Ministers stated that reasons for the Transport Department not achieving its targets should be identified, steps must be taken to overcome them, and if necessary, a special policy should be formulated.