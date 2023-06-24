Sharmila talks with Congress in final stage, says party sources

Hyderabad: Key developments are taking place in Telangana Congress. It is reported that the talks of Sharmila working together with the Congress have reached a critical stage. It is believed that Sharmila will go to Delhi in the next two days and will hold discussions with top Congress leaders.



Sharmila met KPCC President and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar after the victory of the Congress in Karnataka Assembly elections. Since then, it is reported that Sharmila is in talks to work with the Congress. In this context, it seems that the negotiations are at the final stage.

Will she merge YSRTP with Congress? Or it is just an alliance? Will have to wait and see till the end. But it is said that Sharmila has put some conditions on working with the Congress. It seems that she has said that she will contest from Paleru and has demanded key responsibilities in TPCC.

At the same time, it is reported that she asked to be assured about the allotment of seats to those who requested. Leaders say that she has made it clear that she will not be involved in AP politics and will limit herself to Telangana.

Congress Telangana in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray revealed on Friday that Sharmila is in touch with the Congress. In this background, it seems that Thackeray met AICC leaders and explained to Rahul about the final stage of discussions with Sharmila. Leaders say that there is a possibility of meeting Sharmila with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi after getting a clarity.