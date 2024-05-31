Live
- Police seize fake seeds at Pullur check post
- Hans impact: Task force officials raids on Seed dealers
- World Anti tobacco day rally held in Gadwal
- Take action against illegal water purification plants in Ieeja Municipality
- 5 die due to sunstroke in Odisha
- It's a great feeling to hear from fans that I am being compared with Jr NTR in Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen
- "Bhaje Vaayu Vegam" is Getting Super Hit Talk from All Over - Movie Team at Success Meet
- "Gam Gam Ganesha" is a Perfect Family Entertainer - Movie Team at Success Meet
- Trinamool used chopper for campaigning on 521 occasions in Bengal, BJP 124 times
- Surge in manufacturing sector highlights Modi govt’s efforts: FM Sitharaman
She teams held an awareness programme in Gadwal Bus stand
District SP Riti raj, IPS, highlighted the activities of She Teams at Gadwal center and the railway station.
Gadwal: District SP Riti raj, IPS, highlighted the activities of She Teams at Gadwal center and the railway station. She Teams emphasized that anyone experiencing harassment, blackmail, or threats should immediately call 8712670312, assuring that their name and details will remain confidential.
District SP Smt. Ritiraj, IPS, emphasized that women and girls should call the child helpline 1098 or dial 100 to report child marriages, noting that minors involved in such marriages will not be eligible for government jobs.
An awareness program was conducted on superstitions, child marriages, and women's protection to help children escape poverty and shape their futures positively.
