She teams held an awareness programme in Gadwal Bus stand

District SP Riti raj, IPS, highlighted the activities of She Teams at Gadwal center and the railway station.

Gadwal: District SP Riti raj, IPS, highlighted the activities of She Teams at Gadwal center and the railway station. She Teams emphasized that anyone experiencing harassment, blackmail, or threats should immediately call 8712670312, assuring that their name and details will remain confidential.

District SP Smt. Ritiraj, IPS, emphasized that women and girls should call the child helpline 1098 or dial 100 to report child marriages, noting that minors involved in such marriages will not be eligible for government jobs.

An awareness program was conducted on superstitions, child marriages, and women's protection to help children escape poverty and shape their futures positively.

