SHE Teams secure convictions for 5 involved in sexual offences

The Hyderabad SHE Team, through sustained investigation and effective prosecution, has secured convictions in five cases involving grave sexual offences against minor girls. These cases, registered at Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Bhavani Nagar, and SR Nagar stations, involved charges including aggravated penetrative sexual assault, child enticement, and criminal intimidation. The verdicts were delivered by Sessions Courts and Fast Track Special Courts under the IPC and POCSO Act, reflecting the stringent approach of the city police towards child safety.

The court awarded rigorous imprisonment for life until death in a case where a father assaulted his twelve-year-old daughter. Other sentences included twenty-five years for a neighbour who assaulted a nine-year-old girl, and twenty years for the luring and assault of an eight-year-old. Furthermore, two separate cases involving victims aged four and eight resulted in five-year prison terms. Alongside imprisonment, the courts imposed fines and directed victim compensation ranging from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 5,00,000.

Lavanya, DCP of the Women Safety Wing, stated that the victims, aged between four and twelve, were assaulted by known individuals. In every instance, the minors disclosed the offences to guardians, leading to prompt complaints and referral to the Bharosa Centre for child-friendly statement recording. The centre provided psychological counselling, medical care assistance, and trial support to ensure the families remained confident throughout the legal proceedings.

The DCP noted that despite pressure from the accused to compromise, Bharosa personnel ensured the cases reached their logical conclusion. Currently, all survivors are continuing their education and performing well academically. This coordinated effort between the police, the prosecution, and support centres highlights the commitment to delivering justice and rehabilitating victims of such heinous crimes.