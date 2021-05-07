Shed Covid phobia, it is nothing more than an illness, say recovered patients

Mahabubnagar: With the people across all the five districts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar facing tough time due to the fast-spreading Covid pandemic and the limited government and private healthcare infrastructure both in the urban and rural areas struggling to accommodate and treat 1000s of patients everyday, one can say that the situation is pathetic as the public has been engulfed with immense fear and Covid-19 phobia.



However, there is showering light of hope when we meet those Covid patients who have recovered fully. Many recovered patients say that when they were diagnosed with Covid-19 though they initially had the fear, but after following the medications as advice by the doctors to stay positive and not get depressed, because this infection is similar to any other symptoms as that of a common flue, fever and body aces and there is nothing to worry about it and after 14 days of isolation, everything is coming to normal.

Interacting with The Hans India, Laxmi resident of Vijaynagar colony, Jadcherla mandal said, "I was completely blank and did not know what to do when I found out that I tested positive for Covid-19. Right from the hospital itself people started behaving differently with me. Nobody was willing to come near me," she added.

She expressed that by seeing the way people treating her she was already half dead morally. But she says other than slight fever, headache and irritation in the throat she was alright. So she resolved to be positive, spoke to friends, relatives and neighbours on phone and gained courage.

"Already am a BP patient and high fever, crumbling muscle pain, and loss of taste and smell made things even difficult but I never lost hope. I prayed god, except my husband none of my children came near me," she added.

It was the matter of six days but I did it and I am sure each one of can also do. It is all about resting, taking medicine on time and following doctor's advice," she said. People must understand that Covid is an illness and not a monster and people must also realize that good treatment on time is all that it requires, she added.