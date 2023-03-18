'Sheep rearing makes for sound livelihood'

Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy has opined that sheep rearing is providing good income to shepherds. The government is assisting them to meet the local demand and reduce supply of meat from other states. This is the reason for the KCR government to actively encourage sheep rearing in the state, he said.





Accompanied by Tungathurthi and Bhonagiri MLAs Gadhari Kishore Kumar and Pailla Shekhar Reddy respectively, the minister toured Suryapet constituency extensively on Friday. He interacted with some shepherds at Ailapuram in Chivvemla mandal. He enquired about the health of sheep, any problems in rearing and marketing them. Much to their wonder, he also gave them some tips on rearing sheep well.



