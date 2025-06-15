Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Shine students make a mark in NEET
Highlights
Warangal: The students of Shine Junior Colleges put up a fine performance in the NEET-2025, Shine Institutes chairman M Kumar Yadav said. He said that...
Warangal: The students of Shine Junior Colleges put up a fine performance in the NEET-2025, Shine Institutes chairman M Kumar Yadav said. He said that they have been focusing on preparing students to excel in the NEET, JEE Mains, and Advanced. Students who excelled in the NEET are G Keerthana 498 marks, K Sahasra 497, D Indu 437, T Venkata Sivani 427, K Sharanya 376 and
T Hasini 328. Apart, 15 other students scored more than 300 marks. Shine Institutes Directors
M Rama and Ramesh Yadav, principals Maraboina Raju Goud, Srinivas Goud, and Prashanth, were among others present.
Next Story