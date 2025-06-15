Shine students make a mark in NEET

Warangal: The students of Shine Junior Colleges put up a fine performance in the NEET-2025, Shine Institutes chairman M Kumar Yadav said. He said that they have been focusing on preparing students to excel in the NEET, JEE Mains, and Advanced. Students who excelled in the NEET are G Keerthana 498 marks, K Sahasra 497, D Indu 437, T Venkata Sivani 427, K Sharanya 376 and

T Hasini 328. Apart, 15 other students scored more than 300 marks. Shine Institutes Directors

M Rama and Ramesh Yadav, principals Maraboina Raju Goud, Srinivas Goud, and Prashanth, were among others present.