Shiv Sena stages protest against killing of Hindus in Bangladesh

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the recent surge in attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, the Shiv Sena staged a large-scale protest in Hyderabad on Friday. During the demonstration near the party office, activists expressed their outrage by burning the Bangladeshi national flag and raising slogans against the targeted violence across the border.

Participating in the protest, Shiv Sena Telangana State President Sinkaru Shivaji expressed deep anguish over the situation, asserting that democracy has “completely collapsed” in Bangladesh. He described the daily attacks on Hindus as brutal and deliberately instigated. Shivaji remarked that the plight of minorities in certain Islamic nations has become pathetic, claiming that the violence against Hindus is part of a planned and systematic campaign.

Shivaji also hit out at intellectuals, left-wing organisations, and secular groups, questioning their silence on the brutal persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. He asked why these groups do not exhibit the same concern for Hindu heritage as they do for issues in other countries.

The Shiv Sena leader specifically demanded that the BCCI and IPL authorities impose a complete ban on Bangladeshi players, similar to the restrictions currently applied to Pakistan. He expressed grave concern that not a single Bangladeshi cricketer had spoken out against the public torture and killing of minorities in their own country.

Furthermore, Shivaji urged the central government to immediately implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in its entirety. He stated that the full enforcement of the act is essential to provide a safe haven for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Sikhs from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, ensuring that their heritage and lives are protected within India.